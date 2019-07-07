LOWY--George. The Board, residents and staff of 580 Park Avenue mourn the loss of our esteemed Vice President and longtime Director, George Lowy. His sound judgment, brilliant legal mind, keen sense of humor and courtly manner were highly valued by all. A consummate gentleman, George was well liked by neighbors and staff alike. On behalf of all at 580 Park, we send heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Pier, and all his family. George will be greatly missed. Board of Directors 580 Park Avenue
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019