MORELL--George. February 28, 1930 - Died in Southampton Hospital September 25, 2019. Retired President of Brampton Textiles. Survived by beloved wife Sandra Beckman Morell, his children Lizabeth Kate and James Morell, grandchildren Arianna, Jason and Jessica.





