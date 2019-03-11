Obituary Guest Book View Sign





MORFOGEN--George S., American stage, television, and film actor, passed peacefully on March 8, 2019 in his home in New York, NY. Born in 1933 in the Bronx, NY, he was the beloved son of Sam and Diamond Morfogen, originally from near Sparta, Greece, and cherished brother of Vivienne Morfogen Brauman and Elaine Morfogen. George Morfogen was a graduate of Brown University and the Yale School of Drama. He was best known for his portrayal of Bob Rebadow in the HBO series Oz. Morfogen appeared in over 12 television series, including "Saint Elsewhere," "Deadly Matrimony," "Blood Feud," and "Sherlock Holmes." He also appeared in numerous films including these classics by Peter Bogdanovich: They All Laughed, What's Up Doc, Daisy Miller, and, most recently, She's Funny That Way (2014). Morfogen was a brilliant stage actor who appeared in productions on and off Broadway, including The Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park. He performed regionally in Portland, ME; Peterborough, NH, Philadelphia; Washington, DC (Kennedy Center); Baltimore; Tuscon; Phoenix; Los Angeles; Seattle; Manitoba and Toronto, Canada; and for 17 seasons as resident actor at The Williamstown Theatre Festival. Prominent roles include the title role in "Uncle Bob," written by longtime friend Austin Pendleton; Voysey, Sr. in "The Voysey Inheritance," Freud in "Freud's Last Session" and Shotover in "Heartbreak House." He was the recipient of a Fox Foundation Fellowship in 2000. Morfogen performed off Broadway in five productions at Mint Theater Company. His last performance there was as Uncle David in "A Day by the Sea." His final stage appearance was in "Traveling Lady" by Horton Foote, directed by Austin Pendleton at the Cherry Lane Theater in 2017. He was an instructor in acting at HB Studio. Morfogen is survived by his husband and life partner of 51 years, Gene Laughorne and by his nieces Leslie Brauman and Amanda Brauman King. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:30 at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY. Donations may be made in George Morfogen's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org Published in The New York Times on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

