NAGLE--George Jr. July 8, 1932 - June 12, 2020. George Nagle Jr. was born an only child on July 8, 1932 to George "Kelsey" and Betty Nagle. George grew up on Baldwin, Long Island where he was accepted into St. Paul's Preparatory School. A good student and athletic, George excelled at academics and at boxing and swimming. George attended Lehigh and American University, where he showed an interest in international affairs and government. During an assignment he met his future wife, Marcia Moran, in 1960, and the two were married in 1964. George graduated from college with distinction, and with the rank of First Lieutenant, Army ROTC. He was recruited into a special unit of the Central Intelligence Agency as an Officer in Covert Operations. The Nagles settled down in Armonk, NY, where they owned two homes over the years. His favorite pastimes were boating and gardening, and many wonderful summers were spent powerboating and sailing in the Hamptons with his four children. George also served on the North Castle Zoning Board for 30 years with dedication and enthusiasm. After his stint in the CIA, George had an accomplished career in the healthcare field where he rose to the title of Administrator of the Rockland Research Institute/Nathan S. Kline Institute -- a pioneering New York State mental health facility. George was a close personal friend and professional colleague of Nate Kline, the Director of NKI. George retired in 1997. George believed in the power of family cohesiveness, and the equality of all men, and lived his life as such. Earlier this year on June 12th, George passed quietly away at his daughter's home in Purchase, NY surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and close relatives. He was 88 years old. George is survived by his wife, Marcia, his sons Cyril and Tham, and his daughters Kristen and Nhan. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Alexis, Katelyn, Matthew, Devon, and Kaylie. He will be sorely missed.





