Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE ONEILL. View Sign Service Information St Dominic Church 93 Anstice St Oyster Bay, NY 11771 Service 10:30 AM St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 93 Anstice Street, Oyster Bay , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'NEILL--George Dorr. The O'Neill family mourns the passing of beloved George Dorr O'Neill on June 27, 2019. He died peacefully at his home in Oyster Bay, New York at age 92. Born in New York City, he graduated from St. Mark's School in 1945 and Harvard College in 1950. He was devoted to both schools, serving as Trustee of St. Mark's School, the Visiting Committee on University Resources, Steering Committee for the Harvard College Fund Class of 1950 and its New York Major Gifts Steering Committee. He also was a Midshipman in the Merchant Marine Cadet Corps from 1945-1946. He started his career working at Chase Manhattan Bank and spent 13 years at Train & Cabot. He later founded and was chairman of Meriwether Capital in 1977, a private investment firm in New York, as well as chairman of Capewell Components Company, Segrest Holdings, Tonka Water Company and Wood Pro, Inc. He served as a Commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from 1991-1999. Mr. O'Neill was involved in numerous educational, arts and community organizations, including serving as a trustee of WNET, Colonial Williamsburg, Vassar College, Webster College, East Woods School and the Center for Educational Innovation-Public Education Association. A longtime resident of Oyster Bay, Mr. O'Neill was a trustee of the Incorporated Village of Oyster Bay from 1989-1999. He was a co-founder and former president of the Community Foundation of Oyster Bay and the Youth and Family Counseling Agency of Oyster Bay-East Norwich. A family man, he found pleasure in and was actively involved with his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, whether in Oyster Bay, Mountain Lake, Florida or Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was an avid biker and golfer, and was a member of the United States Seniors Golf Association, Piping Rock Club, Creek Club and Links Club. As a devoted member of St. Dominic's parish in Oyster Bay, he rarely missed a weekly mass. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Abby M. O'Neill, devoted father of six children: George D. O'Neill, Jr. (Erica) of Lake Wales, Florida; Abby O. Caulkins (Charles) of Chappaqua, New York; David M. O'Neill (Connie) of Greenwood Village, Colorado; Catharine O. Broderick (Kevin) of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan; Wendy H. O'Neill (David Rayner) of Sarasota, Florida and Peter M. O'Neill (Katie) of New York, New York. He also is survived by 18 grandchildren, six great-grand- children, and loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Oyster Bay or a charitable organization in which you and he shared an interest. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30am at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 93 Anstice Street, Oyster Bay, NY.



O'NEILL--George Dorr. The O'Neill family mourns the passing of beloved George Dorr O'Neill on June 27, 2019. He died peacefully at his home in Oyster Bay, New York at age 92. Born in New York City, he graduated from St. Mark's School in 1945 and Harvard College in 1950. He was devoted to both schools, serving as Trustee of St. Mark's School, the Visiting Committee on University Resources, Steering Committee for the Harvard College Fund Class of 1950 and its New York Major Gifts Steering Committee. He also was a Midshipman in the Merchant Marine Cadet Corps from 1945-1946. He started his career working at Chase Manhattan Bank and spent 13 years at Train & Cabot. He later founded and was chairman of Meriwether Capital in 1977, a private investment firm in New York, as well as chairman of Capewell Components Company, Segrest Holdings, Tonka Water Company and Wood Pro, Inc. He served as a Commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from 1991-1999. Mr. O'Neill was involved in numerous educational, arts and community organizations, including serving as a trustee of WNET, Colonial Williamsburg, Vassar College, Webster College, East Woods School and the Center for Educational Innovation-Public Education Association. A longtime resident of Oyster Bay, Mr. O'Neill was a trustee of the Incorporated Village of Oyster Bay from 1989-1999. He was a co-founder and former president of the Community Foundation of Oyster Bay and the Youth and Family Counseling Agency of Oyster Bay-East Norwich. A family man, he found pleasure in and was actively involved with his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, whether in Oyster Bay, Mountain Lake, Florida or Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was an avid biker and golfer, and was a member of the United States Seniors Golf Association, Piping Rock Club, Creek Club and Links Club. As a devoted member of St. Dominic's parish in Oyster Bay, he rarely missed a weekly mass. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Abby M. O'Neill, devoted father of six children: George D. O'Neill, Jr. (Erica) of Lake Wales, Florida; Abby O. Caulkins (Charles) of Chappaqua, New York; David M. O'Neill (Connie) of Greenwood Village, Colorado; Catharine O. Broderick (Kevin) of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan; Wendy H. O'Neill (David Rayner) of Sarasota, Florida and Peter M. O'Neill (Katie) of New York, New York. He also is survived by 18 grandchildren, six great-grand- children, and loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Oyster Bay or a charitable organization in which you and he shared an interest. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30am at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 93 Anstice Street, Oyster Bay, NY. Published in The New York Times on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close