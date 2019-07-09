O'NEILL--George Dorr. The Board of Trustees and the leadership of the Center for Educational Innovation, formerly known as the Center for Educational Innovation-Public Education Association, extends its heartfelt sympathy to the loving family of George Dorr O'Neill. He was not only a former member of the Board of Trustees, but a true gentleman, a longtime friend and generous supporter of the CEI, whose significant and long lasting impact on education will not be forgotten. Judith Roth Berkowitz, Chairperson, Board of Trustees Seymour Fliegel, President Michael Kohlhagen, Chief Executive Officer The Center for Educational Innovation
Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019