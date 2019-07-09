O'NEILL--George. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers of WNET, we note with great sorrow the passing of George O'Neill, a cherished, visionary and generous Trustee of WNET for 20 years and a Life Trustee since 2011. George's extraordinary commitment to public media was expressed through his leadership on the WNET board, his chairmanship of WNET's Legacy Society and through his exceptional support, with his wife Abby, of WNET's programming, educational activities and endowment. We are forever grateful for all George has done to enrich and educate the public. Our thoughts are with George's children and his entire family. Edgar Wachenheim III Chairman Neal Shapiro President and CEO



