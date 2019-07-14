O'NEILL--George D. The Rockefeller University mourns the passing of our dear friend George O'Neill who, with his late wife, Abby O'Neill, was a longtime supporter of the University. George and Abby embraced the Annual Fund, the Women & Science Initiative, and the Peggy Rockefeller Concert Series. Over the years, they were frequent visitors to campus and beloved members of our community. We send our heartfelt sympathy to Abby and George's six children and their spouses: George and Erica O'Neill, Abby (Gail) and Charles Caulkins, David and Connie O'Neill, Catharine and Kevin Broderick, Wendy O'Neill and David Rayner, and Peter and Katie O'Neill, as well as their children and grandchildren. William E. Ford, Chair Richard P. Lifton, President



