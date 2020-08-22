PAVIA--George M. The lawyers and staff of Pavia & Harcourt LLP mourn the loss of its founder and former managing partner George Pavia. It is nearly impossible to express adequately our condolences to his family and convey his role in creating and managing the firm. For more than 60 years, George led the firm from its modest beginnings to its preeminence as counsellor and advisor to Italian companies and individuals and other clients doing business in the U.S. George's vivacious spirit, resilience, creativity in solving complex problems, his epic wit and legendary collection of limericks - these are but a few of the traits that made George a legend in the legal and business community. George relished being a contrarian with a "long" view of business and life - rejecting current fads and trends and recognizing opportunities where others saw only confusion. In times of great distress, his was always a voice of calm and reason. We were fortunate to benefit from his wisdom and experience for so many years and our firm will strive to carry on his vision of the lawyer's role in counseling and supporting clients. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Antonia, his children Alison, Andrew, Julian, Philippa, and his entire family. George will be deeply mourned and sorely missed by us all.





