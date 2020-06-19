GEORGE PECK

PECK--George Williams, IV. January 30, 1932-June 10, 2020. George died in his ancestral home on the shores of the Chittenden, VT Reservoir, surrounded by his loving family: Julie Harvey (Lincoln); Jennifer Orluck and her children, Dylan and Jessica; and his adoring, devoted wife, Norene. A Middlebury graduate and Chi Psi, George was a pioneer in the private equity arena as a Principal in Quincy Partners, and later as a Founding Partner in Kohlberg & Co. Gifts may be made to the Vermont Foodbank.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store