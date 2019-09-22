PITT--George. On August 8, 2019, George Pitt passed away peacefully, in his Greenwich Village home, surrounded by family and close friends. Born in 1928 to immigrant parents from Ukraine, George was raised by his mother in the Bronx. After struggling through the Great Depression, George enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served honorably for three years during the waning months of WWII and its aftermath. Soon thereafter, he enrolled in the University of Missouri's School of Journalism, courtesy of the GI Bill. A few years after his graduation, George was hired by his beloved New York Times, where he worked as a writer and project manager in the Science section for three years. A stint as a producer at NBC followed, but ultimately, the freedom of entrepreneurship and self-employment beckoned, and George founded Spectrum Associates, a commercial, documentary and travel film company in New York City. Fittingly, his first film, The Wide Window of Mr. Malone, was produced for the New York Times. Spectrum was the gateway through which George manifested his American Dream, and a grand dream it was. George began exploring the world in the early 1960s and never stopped. Between work assignments and pleasure trips, no continent (and barely a country) was left unvisited, although he was always happy to return to "the center of the world"--New York City. George's work brought him in contact with presidents, kings and other leaders of industry and the arts, and Ed Koch. In 1959, George married his first wife, Mary Rebecca Bartz, and two children followed, Anne and Alex. George and "Becky" parted in 1977, but remained lifelong friends. In 1980, George met and later married Noreen Clark, who would thereafter become a Distinguished Professor and Dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan. George and Noreen spent many happy years together as they each traveled for their respective careers, both apart and together. They also enjoyed extended periods living together at homes in New York City; Sherman, Connecticut; Jackson Hole, WY; McLeod, MT; Ann Arbor, MI and Tarzo, Italy, and developed dear friendships around the globe. Notwithstanding his achievements, George never forgot from whence he hailed, nor the struggles of working people. George always treated everyone with respect, regardless of their respective stations in life. George is survived by Mary B. Pitt; brother Paul Pitcoff, Anne Pitt, Alex Pitt, Alex's wife, Christine Kolosov, and their son, Max George Pitt. As the enduring pleasure throughout George's long life was his daily read of the New York Times, George was cremated with the August 8th, 2019 edition of the Paper of Record. In keeping with his wishes, a group of friends and family gathered at his house to drink a toast to George on August 10th, 2019. This group was joined in spirit by numerous friends, who concurrently toasted him on five continents.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019