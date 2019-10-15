REESE--George Bliss. Died on October 8th at his home in Manhattan after a valiant battle with throat cancer. Born on April 10th, 1948, he was the son of Willis L.M. Reese and Frances Stevens, He graduated from Millbrook School in 1966, Yale University in 1970 and Columbia Law School in 1973 where he was a member of The Law Review. He clerked for the late Judge Leonard P. Moore of the 2nd circuit, he was an attorney at Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam and Roberts, and he taught legal method and conflict of laws for fifteen years at St. Johns University Law School in Queens, NY. He leaves a wife, Elizabeth, and brothers, John R. Reese (Hope), Alexander Reese (Alison Spear) and a sister, Frances Olivieri (Lowell Johnston). A brother, William W. Reese, pre-deceased him in 1999. He leaves a sister-in-law, Sue Mahesh (Kenkre) and a brother-in-law, William Stolba (Sue). He leaves nieces and nephews, Alessandro Olivieri (Lara), Francesca Olivieri (Chris White), Jesse Johnston (Abby), Victoria Reese (Greg Kennedy), Augusta Donohue (Mark) and Isabella Reese and Gabrielle, Kate and Anil Mahesh, Brie Walsh (Christian Ern), and Jason and Andrea Walsh and a raft of great-nieces and nephews. He was a member of the American Law Institute and The Bedford Golf and Tennis Club. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to High Watch Recovery Center, Kent, Connecticut and we must not forget his "Hodge" his faithful feline Mioche. And to my brilliant, witty and generous George "Fair Stood the Wind for France."
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 15, 2019