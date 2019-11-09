ROSE--George Vincent, of Garden City, N.Y., died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019. He was 89. He was born in Reliance, SD, on May 19, 1930, to Charles and Mary Esther (Martin) Rose. Mr. Rose was a professional singer, choral conductor and teacher. He graduated from Oberlin Conservatory of Music in 1953. He earned a masters degree in education from New York University. In college, he met Faith Buckley Rose, his wife of 64 years. From 1953 to 1955, he served in the Special Services Division of the U.S. Army and conducted the Fort Dix Soldier's Chorus on the ABC television show "Soldier Parade," with Arlene Francis. During the late 1950s, Mr. Rose taught music at Brooklyn Friends School and the Great Neck Public Schools. He also was the choral director at King's Point Merchant Marine Academy. Other musical groups directed by Mr. Rose included the Great Neck Choral Society and the Waldorf Choral Society. He started his teaching career at the Brooklyn Friends School and the Great Neck school system. In 1962, he joined the faculty of the Waldorf School of Garden City, first as musical director and later as the school's faculty chair. A beloved teacher, many students will remember Mr. Rose for the high school performances of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, tours of Europe with the Waldorf Singers, and the yearly Candlelight Carol Sing. In addition to his wife, Mr. Rose is survived by five children, Rebecca Joy, Elizabeth Anne, Charles Buckley, Thomas Martin and Faith, their spouses, 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary Loeffen, Jean Ross and Esther Rose Liming, and a brother, Richard Rose. Services will be held at 10am Saturday, November 9, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City, New York.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 9, 2019