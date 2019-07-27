Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Sachs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1920 - 2019

George Sachs, of New York City, passed away shortly after his 99th birthday on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home in Manhattan, where he had lived for more than 40 years together with his wife of 67 years, Eva Sachs, who died in 2014.



He was born July 5, 1920 in Prague, former Czechoslovakia. After the occupation of the country by Nazi Germany, he had to interrupt his Electrical Engineering studies at Charles University, Prague. A Holocaust survivor who went through the Theresienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia and forced labor camps in Germany, he lost his whole family during World War II. He met his future wife in Prague in 1947, and after communists took over power in Czechoslovakia one year later, they fled together to the USA via Germany. They came to America on a Truman visa quota that was designated for intelligentsia fleeing communist Czechoslovakia.



George immediately started to work in a shoe factory, rising to the position of President of Cosmos Footwear Corporation, a women's shoe manufacturer company, in 1966. He was a lifetime director of Footwear Industries of America, Inc., a footwear company executive at Charter Footwear Corp., and a life member of Two/Ten Associates, Inc. (The National Philanthropic Foundation of the shoe, leather and allied industries). The American Jewish Committee Appeal for Human Relations presented him with a leadership citation.



He was a real New Yorker, classy and charming at all times, wearing a cap on his way to Zabar's, Lindt, or B&H. An avid photographer, he passionately documented everyday life of his family, leaving behind a big photography archive. He was used to getting on the computer at midnight to check the upcoming day's newspapers from Zurich, as well as forwarding important editorials from the New York Times to family and friends.



We remember him as a most humble, loving, and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He dedicated his life to the love and happiness for his wife, Eva, also a Holocaust survivor, and the well-being and prosperity of his family. He was endowed with a remarkable sense of kindness and generosity. He never talked about himself, never complained, and was always ready to listen to others and treat them with a Swiss chocolate. His life motto was the one of Zechariah: Lo v' chayil, v' lo v' koach, ki im-b' ruchi. (Not by might, nor by power, but by My Spirit). It is no coincidence that this powerful verse is engraved on the facade of Smichov synagogue in Prague, where he had his bar mitzvah. He was a good friend to people, regardless of their background, nationality, or age. His passing is a great loss. "May the memory of this righteous one be a blessing".



George Sachs is survived by his two children, Michael Sachs with his wife Fay, and Irene Sachs Deitel and her husband Stuart; four grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Karen, and Jeffrey; and three great-grandchildren, Brielle Eva, Thomas Ryan, and Gary George. George Sachs, of New York City, passed away shortly after his 99th birthday on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home in Manhattan, where he had lived for more than 40 years together with his wife of 67 years, Eva Sachs, who died in 2014.He was born July 5, 1920 in Prague, former Czechoslovakia. After the occupation of the country by Nazi Germany, he had to interrupt his Electrical Engineering studies at Charles University, Prague. A Holocaust survivor who went through the Theresienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia and forced labor camps in Germany, he lost his whole family during World War II. He met his future wife in Prague in 1947, and after communists took over power in Czechoslovakia one year later, they fled together to the USA via Germany. They came to America on a Truman visa quota that was designated for intelligentsia fleeing communist Czechoslovakia.George immediately started to work in a shoe factory, rising to the position of President of Cosmos Footwear Corporation, a women's shoe manufacturer company, in 1966. He was a lifetime director of Footwear Industries of America, Inc., a footwear company executive at Charter Footwear Corp., and a life member of Two/Ten Associates, Inc. (The National Philanthropic Foundation of the shoe, leather and allied industries). The American Jewish Committee Appeal for Human Relations presented him with a leadership citation.He was a real New Yorker, classy and charming at all times, wearing a cap on his way to Zabar's, Lindt, or B&H. An avid photographer, he passionately documented everyday life of his family, leaving behind a big photography archive. He was used to getting on the computer at midnight to check the upcoming day's newspapers from Zurich, as well as forwarding important editorials from the New York Times to family and friends.We remember him as a most humble, loving, and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He dedicated his life to the love and happiness for his wife, Eva, also a Holocaust survivor, and the well-being and prosperity of his family. He was endowed with a remarkable sense of kindness and generosity. He never talked about himself, never complained, and was always ready to listen to others and treat them with a Swiss chocolate. His life motto was the one of Zechariah: Lo v' chayil, v' lo v' koach, ki im-b' ruchi. (Not by might, nor by power, but by My Spirit). It is no coincidence that this powerful verse is engraved on the facade of Smichov synagogue in Prague, where he had his bar mitzvah. He was a good friend to people, regardless of their background, nationality, or age. His passing is a great loss. "May the memory of this righteous one be a blessing".George Sachs is survived by his two children, Michael Sachs with his wife Fay, and Irene Sachs Deitel and her husband Stuart; four grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Karen, and Jeffrey; and three great-grandchildren, Brielle Eva, Thomas Ryan, and Gary George. Published on NYTimes.com from July 27 to July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close