GEORGE SEIDENBERGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE SEIDENBERGER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SEIDENBERGER--George. November 9, 1926--September 20, 2019. Loving brother, uncle, and cousin; nurturing godfather, trusted friend. George was a beacon of modesty and kindness. He led his life selflessly, and was always there for us, in the most thoughtful, generous and unassuming way. George's passing leaves a huge hole, but his extraordinary humanity will live in our hearts and memory forever. He was my rock, my cheerleader. May his pure and gentle soul Rest In Peace. P.F.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.