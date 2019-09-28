SEIDENBERGER--George. November 9, 1926--September 20, 2019. Loving brother, uncle, and cousin; nurturing godfather, trusted friend. George was a beacon of modesty and kindness. He led his life selflessly, and was always there for us, in the most thoughtful, generous and unassuming way. George's passing leaves a huge hole, but his extraordinary humanity will live in our hearts and memory forever. He was my rock, my cheerleader. May his pure and gentle soul Rest In Peace. P.F.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 28, 2019