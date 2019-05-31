SORTER--George H., Age 91, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home in New York City. He is survived by his wife, Dorienne (Lachman) Sorter; son, Ivan Lindgren (Patti); daughter, Adrienne Fisher (Zac), and grandchildren, Samantha, Daniel, Michael, Julia, Eli and Kathryn. He was predeceased by his son, David Sorter (Amy). Born in Vienna on December 2, 1927, George and his mother fled Austria in 1938. He attended school in Chicago, earned a PhD from the University of Chicago, and joined the faculty. In 1974, he became Vincent C. Ross, Professor of Accounting and Chairman of the Accounting Department at NYU's Graduate School of Business and later, University Professor. He joined the NYU Law School faculty in 1990, retired as Professor Emeritus in 2003, but continued to teach there until 2013. Winner of the American Accounting Association's Outstanding Educator Award and NYU Law School's Great Teacher Award, he was also cited in Fortune magazine as one of the eight most-favored business school professors. George had been a bridge champion, giving that up in favor of family and academia, authoring a textbook and dozens of articles on his Events Approach to Accounting. George was also known for his uncanny wit. Donations may be sent to Marlboro Music Festival, and Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.



