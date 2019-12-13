Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Steven Bowden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2019

Red Bank, NJ-George Steven Bowden, 92, of Red Bank, NJ, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. Born in Queens on September 23, 1927 to May Bowden and New York City School teacher Fred Bowden, he was the fourth generation to be born in New York.



He left high school in 1945, following his two older brothers, to serve in WWII as a Navy medical corpsman stationed in the Pacific theater, Subic Bay, Philipines. George attended Adelphi College, and after that the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He became a sales manager for Socony Mobil Oil Company, and later began a career in the medical and cosmetic packaging industry, moving his family of seven to NJ in 1965. Some years later he formed his own company, Packaging Network, specializing in cosmetic contract packaging.



George became a colorful political fixture in Red Bank, NJ, enthusiastically spearheading the preservation of historic buildings in the area and saving structures such as the T. Thomas Fortune House, renovating the Red Bank train station, and obtaining local, State, and National Historic designations for a number of locations. Through his efforts the Red Bank, NJ, Historic Preservation Commission was formed, and town ordinances were created to protect properties through zoning regulations to identify their historical significance.



George is predeceased by his loving wife of 38 years, Gladys M. Bowden, and survived by his five children, Faith Courselle (Wyoming), Robert Bowden (CT), Christine Bowden McClelland (NM), Sue Bowden (Switzerland), and Lisa Bowden (AZ); four step-children, Michael McDermitt, Christine McDermitt, Amy McDermitt McGrane, and David McDermitt; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and dear friends.



George was an active member of the historic All Saints Memorial Church in Navesink, where he was its treasurer, chief instigator of several fundraising events including the popular annual Service Auction, and was a founding member of the All Saints National Landmark Trust. He was an avid fisherman, traveler, gardener, and passionate cook, as well as a well known local ceramic artist and painter, boasting in later years that he was the oldest student of the art department of Brookdale Community College racking up an attendance record spanning over 30 years.



George was known by all for his quick wit, disarming humor, and infectious zest for life and conversation.



Join us in celebration on January 18, 2020 at All Saints Memorial Church, Navesink, NJ. Visitation for family and friends, 1-2:30pm, funeral and burial service, 2:30-4pm. Gathering in the reception hall afterwards for food and story sharing to regale and reflesh George in words. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the T. Thomas Fortune Foundation, All Saints National Landmark Trust, and Brookdale Community College Art Department.

