GEORGE STORCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STORCH--George D. Dec. 26, 1921-May 23, 2012 Survivor of the Holocaust. Eluded Nazi capture by escaping to Russia and Uzbekistan. Decorated and twice wounded Lieutenant, 1st Polish Army under Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky during World War II. In our thoughts and hearts every day for the past 8 years. Your guidance, humor and love is missed by your adoring family. Oliver Storch & Family


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved