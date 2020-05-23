Or Copy this URL to Share

STORCH--George D. Dec. 26, 1921-May 23, 2012 Survivor of the Holocaust. Eluded Nazi capture by escaping to Russia and Uzbekistan. Decorated and twice wounded Lieutenant, 1st Polish Army under Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky during World War II. In our thoughts and hearts every day for the past 8 years. Your guidance, humor and love is missed by your adoring family. Oliver Storch & Family





