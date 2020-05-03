1936 - 2020
George Van Bibber Shriver, Jr., passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 24, 2020. His loss is felt by many.
George's life traversed continents, physically and conceptually, from his birthplace in India, to his professional work in Russian and Soviet politics and history, and his commitment to international solidarity.
He was born in India on December 5th, 1936, in Singareni Collieries -- now Andhra Pradesh, India -- to Catherine Tallmadge Humphreville Shriver and Rev. George Van Bibber Shriver, Sr.
In 1945, his family, including his elder sister Catherine (Kay) Shriver moved from India to Maryland. He graduated from the Gilman School for Boys in Baltimore in 1954. He attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. During this time, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Ellen Preston Robinson (Shriver). He transferred to Harvard University, majoring in Russian and Eastern European Languages, and graduated in 1960.
During his college years, George travelled to Portland, Oregon working as a Longshoreman, an actor, and became active in socialist politics.
George and Ellen were married on December 30, 1959, and then moved to Bloomington Indiana, where he pursued a Master's Degree at the Russian and Eastern European Institute. Their daughter Jennifer was born in Bloomington in 1962.
George had a deep calling for justice and wished for a fair and kind economic system that would uplift the spirit and condition of humanity. He followed this calling throughout his life. He organized political groups, sought to discourage US aggression abroad, wrote for several political newspapers, and was an active member of the Socialist Workers Party, Bulletin In Defense of Marxism, and Socialist Action. He and his family were active in the movement against the Vietnam War.
George worked as a writer, translator, publisher, and editor of Russian, including the writings of Trotsky, Khrushchev, Medvedev, and Gorbachev. He was well known for his scholarly and exhaustive attention to detail, his depth of knowledge of 20th century Russian, Soviet, and Eastern European history, and his care for faithful translation and accuracy of language.
During the 1970s and 80's, George lived in Sandwich, Massachusetts. There he was active in the Sandwich Men's Tennis League, enjoyed swimming, canoeing, ice-skating, and family gatherings featuring Indian curries at his mother's home on Wakeby Lake.
In the early 1990's, following his divorce from Ellen, George moved to Tucson, Arizona. There he continued to be active politically, worked for a national Labor Party, and continued his professional translation work. In Tucson, he enjoyed time outdoors, especially in Sabino Canyon. He served as the president of his cooperative housing organization, and was active in his 12-step recovery community.
Survivors include his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and ex-wife, and many beloved cousins, family, colleagues, comrades, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and elder sister Kay.
In recognition of his life's work, we ask that donations be made in his honor to Socialist Action (SocialistAction.org) for a publication commemorating his life and work.
George Van Bibber Shriver, Jr., passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 24, 2020. His loss is felt by many.
George's life traversed continents, physically and conceptually, from his birthplace in India, to his professional work in Russian and Soviet politics and history, and his commitment to international solidarity.
He was born in India on December 5th, 1936, in Singareni Collieries -- now Andhra Pradesh, India -- to Catherine Tallmadge Humphreville Shriver and Rev. George Van Bibber Shriver, Sr.
In 1945, his family, including his elder sister Catherine (Kay) Shriver moved from India to Maryland. He graduated from the Gilman School for Boys in Baltimore in 1954. He attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. During this time, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Ellen Preston Robinson (Shriver). He transferred to Harvard University, majoring in Russian and Eastern European Languages, and graduated in 1960.
During his college years, George travelled to Portland, Oregon working as a Longshoreman, an actor, and became active in socialist politics.
George and Ellen were married on December 30, 1959, and then moved to Bloomington Indiana, where he pursued a Master's Degree at the Russian and Eastern European Institute. Their daughter Jennifer was born in Bloomington in 1962.
George had a deep calling for justice and wished for a fair and kind economic system that would uplift the spirit and condition of humanity. He followed this calling throughout his life. He organized political groups, sought to discourage US aggression abroad, wrote for several political newspapers, and was an active member of the Socialist Workers Party, Bulletin In Defense of Marxism, and Socialist Action. He and his family were active in the movement against the Vietnam War.
George worked as a writer, translator, publisher, and editor of Russian, including the writings of Trotsky, Khrushchev, Medvedev, and Gorbachev. He was well known for his scholarly and exhaustive attention to detail, his depth of knowledge of 20th century Russian, Soviet, and Eastern European history, and his care for faithful translation and accuracy of language.
During the 1970s and 80's, George lived in Sandwich, Massachusetts. There he was active in the Sandwich Men's Tennis League, enjoyed swimming, canoeing, ice-skating, and family gatherings featuring Indian curries at his mother's home on Wakeby Lake.
In the early 1990's, following his divorce from Ellen, George moved to Tucson, Arizona. There he continued to be active politically, worked for a national Labor Party, and continued his professional translation work. In Tucson, he enjoyed time outdoors, especially in Sabino Canyon. He served as the president of his cooperative housing organization, and was active in his 12-step recovery community.
Survivors include his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and ex-wife, and many beloved cousins, family, colleagues, comrades, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and elder sister Kay.
In recognition of his life's work, we ask that donations be made in his honor to Socialist Action (SocialistAction.org) for a publication commemorating his life and work.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.