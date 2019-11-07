WATSON-- George Gardner. Sons of the Revolution in the State of New York notes with sorrow the death of George Gardner Watson, a life member and past president of this society. He served with devotion on the Board of Managers, and was an active member of the Color Guard, as well as a vital member of several committees. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. His family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers, to SRNY at 54 Pearl Street, 2nd Fl., New York, NY 10004.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 7, 2019