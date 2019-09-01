Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGIANA MCCABE. View Sign Service Information Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville , VA 22968 (434)-985-2620 Send Flowers Obituary

McCABE--Georgiana Hubbard. Georgiana Hubbard McCabe, died from complications of metastatic melanoma on August 27, 2019. She was 78 years old. Born in Greenwich, Connecticut on March 14, 1942, to Chauncey and Virginia Hubbard, Georgiana attended Greenwich Country Day School, The Garrison Forest School and graduated from Sarah Lawrence University. She also spent a highly formative gap year in France where she formed a lifelong love and connection to the region. Upon graduation from Sarah Lawrence, she moved to New York City, where she married and worked as a school teacher in both New York City and at Greenwich Country Day School. Her specialty was French language lessons. It was during this time that she also first started her lifelong career in philanthropy and community service, working with the Volunteer Service Photographers. Later, she served on the board of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, was the chairwoman of the board at the Gateway School in Greenwich and was a founding member of the APPLE Committee at Greenwich Country Day. Georgiana also served on the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce and was on the board of the United States Pony Club (USPC). She also served as district commissioner of the Greenwich Pony Club. Georgiana cared for and hosted countless animals at her various homes, including at Rocklawn Farm in Greenwich, a place that would also provide an informal respite and learning center for countless children (and adults) over the years. And while her passion was for horses, donkeys and bees, there were also plenty of dogs, cats, chickens and various other creatures which she provided with love, food and nurturing. Many of Georgiana's beliefs were shaped by the women's movement of the 1970s. With her children growing up, she wanted a fresh start and a new life away from the grind of New York City, so she moved to Standardsville, Virginia in 1991. Making new friends along the way, she embraced Green County living to the fullest, building her beloved Snow Mountain Farm and opening a retail nursery. Georgiana was also a lifelong conservationist, and perhaps her biggest volunteer accomplishment was in 1995, when she helped found and Chair the Equestrian Land Conservation Resource (ELCR), an organization that protects and conserves private land for equestrian use. In 2002 she was also named as a fellow of the Virginia Natural Resources Leadership Institute. She also became a board member at the UVA Cancer Center, with a focus on a group called Patients and Friends Research Fund, which focused improving the quality of life for people living with cancer and terminal illnesses. Georgiana was predeceased by her parents Chauncy and Virginia, as well as her brother Elijah. She is survived by her two children, Caroline (William Springer), and Nicholas, as well as a grandson, Sam Springer. In early August, she made the difficult decision to discontinue cancer treatment, and to head back to her beloved farm. "We came back to Snow Mountain Farm to celebrate our time together," she said shortly before she passed. "The stories and laughter and ice cream socials we had along with movie night, the flowers, butterflies, birds, bees, cats, friends, and gigantic delicious meals, that made it just delicious for me. Who cares about manners! For me, the sense of wholeness that comes from friends and family just resting in each others' company, without any sense of strife nor disagreement, is simply divine." In the end she moved on to her next journey with amazing grace in typical "Giana" fashion, teaching one final lesson: despite life's inevitable struggles with pain and confusion, it can also give way to peace, companionship, healing and love.



