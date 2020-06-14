GEORGINA BISSELL

BISSELL--Georgina Miller, age 99, of Greenville, Delaware, died at her home on June 3. Gina was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Katharine Marie Tallman and Thomas Woodnutt Miller. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 47 years George P. Bissell, Jr., her daughter Beverly B. Sullivan, her brother Thomas L. Miller, and her son-in-law A. Michael Sullivan, Jr. Survivors include her daughter Lesley B. Hoopes, son-in-law Joseph C. Hoopes, Jr., grandchildren Joseph C. Hoopes, III and Elliott T. Hoopes, nephew Lloyd Miller, and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. All who knew her will miss her big heart, her spirit of adventure and her kindness towards others. To know and to be loved by her was truly something special. Gina attended the Francis Holland School in London and Tower Hill School in Wilmington. She graduated from Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut, where she served on their Board of Trustees and received the Alumni Award in 1999. It was there that Gina formed many of her lifelong friendships. A consummate horticulturalist and enthusiastic gardener her entire life, Gina was President of the Garden Club of Wilmington, and national First Vice-President and President of the Garden Club of America. She served on the Boards of The Delaware Center for Horticulture, The Delaware Art Museum, The Delaware Antique Show, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Winterthur Museum, Church Farm School (Paoli, PA), and was a Regent of Gunston Hall Plantation. She was a founding member of The American Museum and Gardens in Bath, England. In recognition of her involvement in these, as well as other organizations, Gina was given the Lifetime Volunteer Award by the Brandywine Chapter of Fundraising Professionals in 2012. To many, she represented the foundation of philanthropy at a time when giving and volunteering was done simply to help one's community. In addition to these volunteer commitments, Gina found the time to travel extensively savoring those adventures, which included hot air ballooning over France, salmon fishing in Iceland, cruising the Amazon, and dining aboard the royal yacht Britannia on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee. She explored all seven continents with vigor and great curiosity. Gina's family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Stonegates, where Gina lived for 18 years. A celebration of Gina's life will be held at a later date when conditions permit. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in her memory be made to the Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 North DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19806. www.thedch.org For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.