COHEN--Gerald S. August 15, 1943 - November 7, 2020, known to his friends and family as Jerry died suddenly in his home in Albany, NY. The son of Henrietta and William Cohen of Brooklyn and step son of Floyd Kessler of Albany, he was the brother of Carol Cohen Sheinbaum (Joel) and Phyllis Kessler Slesinger (Scott), uncle to William Sheinbaum (Karen), Stuart Sheinbaum (Dana), Meredith Slesinger, and Jennifer Slesinger (Vincent), and great-uncle to Hilary, Justin, Matthew, Andrew, Emma and Vanessa Sheinbaum. His friends and family all recognized that he was a unique and special man, noted for his generosity and love of family. Jerry graduated from James Madison High School, University of Rochester (where he worked as a campus radio DJ) and Rensaleer Polytechnic Institute (where he also worked as a campus DJ) and taught calculus as he studied for a graduate degree. He spent his working life as a transportation planner for the New York State Department of Transportation. He was a world class bridge player and a life master in his twenties who achieved diamond status in 2019. He traveled the United States, and to Canada and China to play in significant bridge tournaments. He was a voracious reader and devotee of theater, music and TV. He had a huge fund of eclectic knowledge, was much loved and will be sorely missed. Contributions may be made to University of Rochester or a charity of your choice
