DESSNER--Gerald H., died August 9, 2019 in Santa Monica, CA, at 81. Gerald was born in New York City and lived for most of his life in Manhattan. He graduated from Horace Mann School for Boys, and Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.), where he was a proud Deke. After college, Gerald went to work on Wall Street as a stockbroker, working for Prescott Ball and Turben, and its successor firms. He worked in the World Trade Center, retiring before 9/11, but losing many friends in that attack. His nephew accompanied him on his first return to the site many months later and his heartbreak and pain were all too obvious. He was a member of the Yale Club where he liked to play squash. Gerald devoted much of his time to charities related to kidney disease, specifically the New York City chapter of the National Association of Patients on Hemodialysis and Transplant (NAPHT); and he and his mother established the William B. Dessner Memorial Fund in honor of his father who had suffered from chronic kidney failure. The Fund raised money for direct aid to patients for many years. Gerald was the successful plaintiff in a lawsuit against officials of the state of New York who had failed to implement a law requiring the inclusion of organ donation wishes on drivers' licenses. That victory has led to thousands of organ donations that would not have otherwise occurred. In retirement, Gerald became a world traveler, visiting dozens of nations and almost all the continents. He moved to Santa Monica in 2007 for the mild weather and the excitement of LA. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence (Phyllis), nephew Daniel Dessner (Jonna) and niece Susan Dessner and was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Ruth Dessner, and a brother, Roger. He was a kind, friendly and very congenial man, fun to be with, with a wry sense of humor. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020

