GERALD EPSTEIN

EPSTEIN--Dr. Gerald N, born November 6, 1935, died February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Rachel Blumenthal Epstein, adoring father to Sarah and Max. Doctor, healer, spiritual teacher and author. A great light has vanished from the world. Services 12 noon, Thursday, Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, NYC. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Institute for Mental Imagery.
Funeral Home
Plaza Jewish Community Chapel
630 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY 10024
(212) 769-4400
Funeral Home Details
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2019
