EPSTEIN--Dr. Gerald N, born November 6, 1935, died February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Rachel Blumenthal Epstein, adoring father to Sarah and Max. Doctor, healer, spiritual teacher and author. A great light has vanished from the world. Services 12 noon, Thursday, Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, NYC. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Institute for Mental Imagery.
|
Plaza Jewish Community Chapel
630 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY 10024
(212) 769-4400
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2019