FREEDMAN--Gerald. The Board of Trustees, artists, and staff of The Public Theater mourn the passing of our dear friend and first Artistic Director, Gerald Freedman. The Public is deeply grateful for Gerald's service working alongside Founder Joseph Papp in establishing the reputation of our Shakespeare productions in Central Park, and later during his years at The Public in defining and creating the organization's mission and direction, most notably as director of our original production of HAIR which opened the theater. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and the network of artists that he has mentored throughout his illustrious career. Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director Patrick Willingham, Executive Director Arielle Tepper, Chairperson



