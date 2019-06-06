GOLDSMITH--Gerald, (Jerry), Age 76, a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away Saturday morning, June 1, 2019. He was born December 31, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Morris Goldsmith and Lucy Cartolano Goldsmith. Jerry had a storied career on Wall Street. He began at EF Hutton & Company in 1971 and rose quickly up the ranks, eventually holding the position of Managing Director and Executive Vice President. Jerry joined Rothschild, Inc. in 1982 as President of Rothschild Trading, Inc. and by 1992 was named President and Chief Operating Officer of Rothschild North America, Inc. and its subsidiary Rothschild, Inc. Jerry also held the position of director of the New York Futures Exchange and was instrumental in forming the Chicago Board Options Exchange and subsequently was a director. Jerry was an avid golfer and longtime member of Sands Point Golf Club. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra; son, Doug; daughter-in-law, Nicole; three grandchildren, Douglas, Gil and Natalie; brothers, David and Robert and their families. A memorial service will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:30am.



