1/
GERALD GORDON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON--Gerald, devoted husband, father, grandfather and greatgrandfather passed away after a brief illness. He was born in Brooklyn in 1927 to Louis and Irene. A veteran, he served in the military during WW2 in the signal corps in the Philippines. Upon his return, he graduated from NYU. Jerry met the love of his life, Marlene Rabinowitz who he married in 1952 and had three children. Gerald had great success in the business world joining Accurate Casting Corp, a metals casting manufacturer, where he soon became a partner. Through his leadership Accurate became a respected leader in the industry. He was active in local politics serving as a committee man. He was also actively involved with the South Baldwin Jewish Center serving as an officer. He was predeceased by his daughter Amy and survived by his wife of 68 years, Marlene and children Melanie (Michael) and Robert, four grandchildren, Heather (Josh) Marc (Amanda) Benjamin and Alex and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gryffin, Liam and Leighton. Upon retirement, Gerald resided in Boynton Beach, FL enjoying painting, golf, and investing. For those who wish to make a donation, Gerald's preferred charity is the United Jewish Appeal.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved