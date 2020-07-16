GERALD GORDON

GORDON--Gerald, devoted husband, father, grandfather and greatgrandfather passed away after a brief illness. He was born in Brooklyn in 1927 to Louis and Irene. A veteran, he served in the military during WW2 in the signal corps in the Philippines. Upon his return, he graduated from NYU. Jerry met the love of his life, Marlene Rabinowitz who he married in 1952 and had three children. Gerald had great success in the business world joining Accurate Casting Corp, a metals casting manufacturer, where he soon became a partner. Through his leadership Accurate became a respected leader in the industry. He was active in local politics serving as a committee man. He was also actively involved with the South Baldwin Jewish Center serving as an officer. He was predeceased by his daughter Amy and survived by his wife of 68 years, Marlene and children Melanie (Michael) and Robert, four grandchildren, Heather (Josh) Marc (Amanda) Benjamin and Alex and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gryffin, Liam and Leighton. Upon retirement, Gerald resided in Boynton Beach, FL enjoying painting, golf, and investing. For those who wish to make a donation, Gerald's preferred charity is the United Jewish Appeal.





