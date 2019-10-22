GERALD GUTTERMAN

Obituary
GUTTERMAN--Gerald S., age 90, of Mt. Vernon, NY passed away on October 20th surrounded by family. Jerry was a devoted husband to Janet, wonderful father to Andrew (Margot), Larry (Phyllis) and David (Romaine), and cherished Papa to Dan, Lily, Annabel, Julia, Louis and Clara. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he graduated from University of Scranton (BS) and NYU (MBA). He was also a veteran of the Korean War (US Navy). In addition to his role as CFO of Sequa Corp. in New York for over 35 years until his retirement, Jerry also served as President of Sinai Free Synagogue in Mt. Vernon and Chairman of the Westchester Chapter of SCORE (Service Core of Retired Executives). Jerry was known for his integrity, kindness, loyalty, generosity, and humble nature. He was a true mensch and will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 22, 2019
