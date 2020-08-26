1/
GERALD HINES
1925 - 2020
HINES--Gerald D. The Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) and its affiliates worldwide mourn the passing of Gerald D. Hines. A visionary man of steadfast integrity, he demonstrated unusual leadership and a staunch commitment to values. In the business world, he was known for his commitment to excellence and creating a culture of peerless integrity. Gerald was a modest man with a big heart who touched many lives with his signature humility, generosity, humor and grace. Through his many philanthropic endeavors, Gerald supported a variety of humanitarian causes and furthered education, literacy and scholarship in the hope for and belief in a better tomorrow. We extend our deepest sympathy to his dear wife, Barbara, a dedicated JLI board member; his children; grandchildren; and great- grandchild. May G-d comfort and console them, and may they find true comfort in the enduring legacy of his vision and care for his fellows. Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Chairman Rabbi Efraim Mintz, Executive Director


Published in New York Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
