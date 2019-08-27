HYMAN--Gerald H. of New York City passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Jerry, as he was known, was a CPA, businessman, and a court-appointed property guardian for incapacitated individuals. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 59 years; his son Craig and daughter-in-law Nanci; his daughter Roberta and son-in-law Ira; his son David and daughter-in-law Donna; and his grandchildren Alison, Julia, Nicole, Andrew, Alyssa and Jason. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Wellwood Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 27, 2019