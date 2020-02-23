KRONE--Gerald Sidney. Jerry died in Philadelphia on February 20, five days short of his 87th birthday. He is survived by his longtime partner, Ivan Kaminoff. Jerry was one of the three founders, in 1967, along with Douglas Turner Ward and Robert Hooks, of the groundbreaking Negro Ensemble Company. The company focused on original works based on the black experience. He received many awards during his career including two Drama Desk Awards, three Obies and two Tonys.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020