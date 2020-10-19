1926 - 2020

Noted defense attorney Gerry Rosen died peacefully at home on October 14, 2020 in New York City. Gerry was an agent of radical change, advocating for the rights of visual artists, freedom of expression, and a more equal criminal justice system. Born in 1926 in Mountain View, CA to Harry and Beatrice Rosen, Gerry served in the United States Army Air Forces from 1943-1946 as a flight maintenance gunner. He graduated from Stanford Law School in 1952 with his friends and classmates Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist of the United States Supreme Court.



His life was marked by contributions to public service, executed with his signature creative style. In 1965 he worked with the California Governor's Commission on the Los Angeles Riots, with a special inquiry into the role consumer exploitation played as a causal factor. In 1966 he was part of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, representing activists in Mississippi. Gerry's intentionally provocative approach to lawyering pushed the boundaries of free expression. In 1971, he was charged with the "crime" of using profane, vulgar and indecent language "in the presence and hearing of women." He appealed his conviction up to the US Supreme Court where the judgment was ultimately dismissed. He wrote key amicus briefs in civil rights cases, and worked with the Black and Hispanic communities on issues of arrests and prosecutions. After he moved to New York City, he spent two decades as a member of the 18-B panel, serving as appointed counsel for indigent clients.



With black leather jacket, powerful motorcycle, and legal briefcase, Gerry was a passionate advocate for the arts in Los Angeles in the 60's and 70's, supporting the work of artists including Chris Burden, Robert Irwin, Mary Corse, Judy Chicago, and Bettye Saar. He was instrumental in the creation of the famed mural 'Venice in the Snow," and helped found and foster the Los Angeles Fine Arts Squad. He lectured at Mills college and the Los Angeles Institute of Contemporary Art. He worked with the noted architect, Craig Ellwood, on what would be called the Rosen House.



His support for the arts continued after moving to New York City in 1977 with his wife, the American abstract artist Jane Logemann. He testified against the notorious destruction of Richard Serra's 'Tilted Arc', participated in an exhibition at the Ronald Feldman Gallery and lectured on art and the law across the city, including at the Kitchen and Cooper Union. In the debates of the time over New York legislation, he helped present the views of Noguchi, Mary Miss, Mark DiSuvero and George Segal.



He is survived by his wife Jane, his children Tobi Travis, Linda Lorentzen, and Benjamin Rosen, two grandchildren Phillip Haleen and Sean Haleen, and great grandchildren Zamara Haleen and Royal Haleen. He was predeceased by his first son, Michael Rosen, and his brother George Rosen.

