LOTENBERG--Gerald. It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce Gerald Milton Lotenberg died, peacefully, on Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019. His life was a blessing to so many. Gerald was decent, humane, and generous. His pride was in his intimacy and relationships with those he loved. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Eastern European Jews from Warsaw, Poland. He was a husband, father, and friend, and always, a Jewish man--these were his values and priorities. This great man served in the US Navy during WWII, of which he was deeply proud. This experience shaped him and his hope for humanity. He was a mentor and patriarch in his profession among his peers at Citrin Cooperman, and beyond. He was a volunteer on the USS intrepid so that he could convey his passion for world history to those who sought to learn. He was a consummate provider and family man, devoted in love to his wife, Selma, children, Barry, Pam, and Gail, his grandchildren, Sienna, Lucas, Eliana, and Twyla, as well as his Daughters-in-law, Lynne and Lisa, and Son-in-law, Alejandro. Gerald had a mind that was exceptional. He engaged world politics, history, and cultures, as a student of anthropology and history since his youth. He was immersed in rigorous study of history for the last quarter century of his life as an audit student at Columbia University. All who knew him will miss his exuberant renditions of Route 66, stories of the swing era at the Palladium, his copious lectures on everything, and his passionate engagement of life. Jerry (Gerry), you will be missed. And we will always hold you near. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 9:30am, at "The Riverside" 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2019