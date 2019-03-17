GERALD LOTENBERG

LOTENBERG--Gerald. Gerry's view of the world will always be an inspiration for us. His intellect, knowledge, tolerance, and limitless hope and love generously shared with family and friends are now rich memories that will live on forever. And one cannot forget that impossibly cheery jingle he made up and sang often, about our favorite discount store, "...the place to be". After our tears, we will think of Gerry with smiles, in memory of a most extraordinary friend. With love to dear Selma and family. Thomas K. Woodard, Blanche Greenstein, Jim Duque
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street | New York, NY 10023 | (212) 362-6600
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
