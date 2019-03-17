O'REILLY--Gerald P., 87, New York. Died October 2018. Beloved husband of Cynthia. Loving father of Red, his canine companion, and five sons, Tim, Kevin, Gerry, Jr., Michael and the late infant Thomas. Adventurous grandfather of eight grandsons, John, K. James, Peter, Matthew, Thomas, Luke, Sean, Jared. Loving great-grandfather of Shannon and Lukas. Shipmate of treasured nephew Dennis, his fellow sea-loving adventurer. Recipient B.A. Economics, M.A. Economics - Brooklyn College, M.A. Marine Affairs, University of Rhode Island. U.S. Navy, Korean War Veteran. Lived an active, athletic, adventurous life - loved the sea and traveling the world. "I must go down to the seas again ..."
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019