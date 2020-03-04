Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD PUSCHEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PUSCHEL--Gerald W. Gerald W. Puschel passed away at his home in Greenwich, Connecticut, on February 28, 2020. His loving family was by his side. Gerry died from complications of Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare brain disorder. He was the son of Walter and Francoise Puschel and was born in Montclair, New Jersey, in 1941. Gerry attended Riverside School, Brunswick School, St. Lawrence University and the Philadelphia School of Textiles. Gerry also received an MBA from Rutgers University. After graduating from Officers Candidate School, Gerry served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy for three years, serving two tours of active duty in Vietnam. Following his love for interior design and home textiles, Gerry joined his family's business, F. Schumacher & Co., a luxury interior design company specializing in fabric, wallpaper and floorcovering that had been founded in New York City by his great-great-uncle, Frederic Schumacher, in 1889. By doing so, he was the fourth generation to work for the company. Gerry retired from F. Schumacher & Co. as Chairman of the Board in 2016. Gerry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louise, and his two sons, Andrew, of San Francisco, and Stephen (Laine), of New York. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made in Gerry's memory to support research to combat movement disorders to The Trustees of Columbia University/Movement Disorders, Office of Development, Attn: M Reals, 516 W. 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 or email



