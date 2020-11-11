1/2
GERALD S. FOSTER MD
1925 - 2020
Dr. Gerald S. Foster, 95, of Belmont, Massachusetts passed away November 3, 2020. He spent his last few days at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) where he devoted over 60 years healing patients and teaching medicine. His greatest legacy was helping bring gender and racial equity to medical education at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and nationally as Chair and Associate Dean of Admissions at HMS. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Dr. Foster fought in WWII as an officer in the US Army. He attended HMS supported by the GI Bill. After residencies at MGH in Boston, and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in NYC, he returned to MGH. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth S. Foster, originally of Beechhurst, NY, 3 children and 6 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, dear friends and thousands of devoted patients, students and colleagues.

Published in New York Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
