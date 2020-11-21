1/
GERALD SALEN
SALEN--Gerald, MD. 85, of Haworth, NJ, died peacefully at his home on November 19, 2020, of complications related to metastatic disease. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, he received a degree in pharmacy from Temple University and an MD at Jefferson College of Medicine. After completing a two-year residency in gastroenterology at Jefferson, he conducted research on lipid diseases at the Rockefeller University in New York City. Throughout his career, he published many papers on the identification and treatment of CTX, a rare genetic disorder. Dr. Salen was a Clinical Professor of Medicine and Chief of Gastroenterology at UMDNJ and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. He had a clinical practice at Cabrini Medical Center. Dr. Salen was always available to his patients, and was much loved by them. Beloved husband of Nancy (deceased), committed father of Philip (Michiyo), Louis (Maria), Jennifer (Yuanjun Tang), and Ruth (Jeroen Smits), and loving granddad to Emily, Arabella, Isabelle, Aaron, and Vicki. Donations in his memory may be made to ULF.org or KolDorot.org


Published in New York Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
