GERALD SCHOENFELD

SCHOENFELD-- Gerald Samuel. Died in Kingston, NY, on June 11th, aged 87. During a career in advertising and marketing, he pioneered the use of freewheeling, unfocused consumer groups, and helped place hundreds of products in the United States marketplace. He leaves a wife (Kate Kosta), three children (Bruce, of Boulder, CO; Janet Johnson of Neptune Beach, FL and Jesse, of Clinton Corners, NY); and three grandchildren (Teddy, Toby and Aiden).





