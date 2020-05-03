SLATER--Gerald, a founder of PBS, died of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2020. He was 86. His extensive broadcasting career started with Fred Friendly at CBS News and the Ford Foundation (1960-70), followed by his appointment as the first General Manager of PBS (1970-1975). Next, he became Executive Vice President of WETA TV/Radio (1975-1989), where he stabilized the station's finances, implemented live coverage of the Watergate hearings, and helped fund and produce Emmy award-winning programs including PBS NewsHour, Smithsonian World, In Performance at the White House, and documentaries by Ken Burns. After WETA, Gerry consulted on media matters and served on a range of D.C. non-profit boards. From his first marriage to Alice Slater, Gerry leaves his son David Slater (wife Patty Slater); his daughter Helen Slater (husband Rob Watzke); and his granddaughter, Hannah Watzke. Gerry is also survived by his wife Dr. Halcyone Bohen, three stepdaughters, Shawn Bohen (husband Alan Clarance), Kim Bohen (husband Doug James), and Courtney Bohen, plus eight step-grandchildren: Jack Bohen, Lily James, Spruce Bohen, Teale Bohen, Henry Morehouse, Imogen Morehouse, Grady Bohen and Silas Bohen. His siblings Lita Askanas and Dr. Barry Slater live in California. A memorial event will be held post-coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WETA.





