Gerald Slater, a founder of PBS, died of coronavirus at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2020. He was 86. Multiple myeloma was an underlying condition. His wife, children and their spouses were with him by videoconference when he passed.



Gerry started his career in broadcasting as head usher for The Jackie Gleason Show while majoring in business at NYU. Following a variety of production roles at CBS, he became Production Manager for CBS News (1960-1967), working with Walter Cronkite and Fred Friendly (President of CBS News). In 1967, he and Friendly left CBS to create The Public Broadcasting Laboratory (PBL), a weekly TV news and performing arts program funded by the Ford Foundation. From 1970-1975, Gerry worked with Friendly and Hartford Gunn to establish and build the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), the new national network of public television stations. Gerry was PBS's first General Manager and developed many of the network operations that define PBS today.



In 1975, Gerry became Exec. VP of WETA TV/Radio in D.C., At WETA he stabilized the station's finances, managed operations, and began live coverage of the Watergate hearings, the Fourth of July concerts on the National Mall, and performances at Wolf Trap (1975-1989). He and Ward Chamberlain (then-President of WETA) were instrumental in producing Emmy award-winning programs including The NewsHour, Smithsonian World, In Performance at the White House, and documentaries by Ken Burns. According to Sharon Rockefeller, President of WETA, "Gerry guided WETA during its most formative years and much of WETA's success is due to his work."



Gerry's WETA colleagues recall his negotiating skills and judgment, his reputation for fairness and street smarts, as well as his personal warmth and sense of humor. He was also known for promoting women into major leadership positions.



After retiring from WETA, Gerry was a media consultant for the American Museum of Natural History, the NYC Board of Education, and the U.S. Institute of Peace. He also served on several non-profit boards, including the City Lights School, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and The Palisades Village.



Gerry treasured his family life and close friendships. Gatherings at his home in Washington, D.C., and on Bustins Island, Maine, were annual highlights, as were international trips with his nine grandchildren. From his first marriage to Alice Slater, Gerry leaves his son David Slater (wife Patty Slater); his daughter Helen Slater (husband Rob Watzke); and his granddaughter, Hannah Watzke. Gerry is also survived by his wife Dr. Halcyone Bohen, three stepdaughters, Shawn Bohen (husband Alan Clarance), Kim Bohen (husband Doug James), and Courtney Bohen, plus eight step-grandchildren, Jack Bohen, Lily James, Spruce Bohen, Teale Bohen, Henry Morehouse, Imogen Morehouse, Grady Bohen and Silas Bohen. His siblings Lita Askanas and Dr. Barry Slater live in northern California.



A memorial event will be held post-coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WETA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store