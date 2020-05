Or Copy this URL to Share

UNGER--Gerald B. (Jerry). Died peacefully May 2, 2020. He loved life, music, travel and celebrating; he said, "My goal in life is to make people laugh." Lovingly remembered by wife, Bette, children Charles (Barbara), and Sue. Donations: Temple Sinai of Roslyn, 425 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights, NY.





