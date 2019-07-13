Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD WEISSMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEISSMANN--Gerald. The faculty and staff of NYU Langone Health mourn the passing of Gerald Weissmann, MD, emeritus professor of medicine and director of NYU Langone's Division of Rheumatology from 1973 to 2000. Gerry was one of the most distinguished luminaries in the history of the NYU School of Medicine: physician, scientist, writer, and mentor. He earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, followed by an MD from NYU School of Medicine in 1954. Dr. Weissmann completed his residency at Mount Sinai Hospital, and then returned to NYU where he served as the first chief resident under Lewis Thomas, MD, chairman of medicine, who would later become dean. In Dr. Thomas' lab, he became intrigued by the study of inflammation, in particular neutrophils, setting the stage for decades of research. Dr. Weissmann is best known for presenting evidence that identified rheumatoid arthritis as an immune complex disease and demonstrating that crises in systemic lupus erythematosus are provoked by intravascular complement activation. In the mid-1960s, Dr. Weissmann co-discovered liposomes, lipid vesicles that have become a crucial way to deliver substances such as medications and nutrients into tissue. Dr. Weissmann also wrote literary essays that appeared in The New York Times Book Review, the London Review of Books, and The New Republic, among others. His work has been collected in nearly a dozen book-length volumes, including The Woods Hole Cantata: Essays on Science and Society (1985), and Darwin's Audubon: Science and The Liberal Imagination (2002). Dr. Weissmann had an unmatched dedication to educating students and a deep loyalty to NYU School of Medicine. He never forgot that patients were at the center of his work. His love for the laboratory, passion for educating the next generation, and faith in his students became an unwavering force for which our community is most grateful. Above all, Gerry Weissmann was a beloved mentor and teacher who inspired generations of physicians to become leaders in rheumatology and research. He ignited a spark in countless lives, each of whom will carry forward his legacy. We extend our deepest condolences to Gerry's family: his wife and lifetime partner of over 65 years, Ann; their daughter, Dr. Lisa Beth Weissmann; grandson, Ben; and son, Andrew Weissmann, Esq. Robert I. Grossman, MD, dean and CEO; Steven B. Abramson, MD, Vice Dean, Education, Faculty, and Academic Affairs; Jill P. Buyon, MD, Director of the Division of Rheumatology



