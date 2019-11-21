Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Wesley Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1951 - 2019

Gerald Wesley "Rasuli" Lewis passed away on August 6, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Georgia. Gerald was born on November 19, 1951 in Chillicothe Ohio to Keith and Normajean Lewis and was the fourth of nine children. He is survived by his daughter, Ushindi Lewis of East Brunswick New Jersey, and his siblings: Keith (Tiya) Lewis, Norma "Toni" (Robert) Harris, Carleena Jo (Christopher) Beverly, Conchitia Lewis, Shelley



Gerald left Chillicothe at a young age and attended Case Western Academy for high school. Upon graduation he went to Duke University for a short period of time and then went to Bowdoin College in Maine on a scholarship. Upon graduating from Bowdoin, Gerald became an agent for change and put his strong convictions and hard work to use in the Black Power Movement. He joined forces with a college friend to continue to work as advocates for African American students to help educate them and provide them with critical skills necessary to gain employment. He worked for the Harlem Children's Zone, a comprehensive non-profit program that encourages empowerment, self-determination, and discipline for young African American children. As part of the Harlem Children's Zone he spearheaded a program called Peacemakers which he was extremely proud of, and became a father figure and mentor to many of the Peacemakers. He retired from the Harlem Children's Zone in 2017, but continued to serve as a consultant and motivation to others to continue to advocate and lead change.



Gerald was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and always looked forward to the Buckeye vs Wolverine game and celebrating the win!! He enjoyed family trips, jazz music, Black history, and Thanksgiving!



On August 6, 2019, Gerald passed away surrounded by family and close friends. He left his mark on so many and his passion and love will live on forever. Gerald will be buried on November 23, 2019 in the family lot in Chillicothe, OH with his beloved brothers Phil and Pete. He will be greatly missed by many.



