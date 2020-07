WOLKOFF--Gerald. The Management and Staff of Hampton Hills Golf & Country Club are saddened to record the passing of our esteemed longtime member and friend, Jerry Wolkoff. Jerry defined the term "one of a kind". His generosity of spirit was felt by all of us who were fortunate enough to know him. We extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Michelle, sons David and Adam, and their entire families.





