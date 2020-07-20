GERALD WOLKOFF

WOLKOFF--Gerald. Real Estate Visionary, dead at 83. Jerry Wolkoff was a remarkable person. He meant so much to so many people. He was kind, and generous. He was passionate and intense. He was the embodiment of the American Dream. Born in extreme poverty in Brooklyn, NY he took every advantage of hard work and innate intelligence (which he called "street smarts"), to create a very full, happy and successful life for himself and his family. But he would never describe his success in terms of all the property he developed and buildings he built. Those were just to keep score, as he was the ultimate competitor. He would tell you he was successful because he had the best wife, Michele, who understood his "crazy" personality. He was successful because he loved his kids, Adam and David, his daughter-in-law Stephanie,and his grandchildren Zachary, Tyler, and Alexi. And they loved him! He was successful because he loved his mother Bertha, brothers Morty and Stephen and all of their kids (Sammy, Illyssa, Sabrina, Seth, Eric, Greg) and their grandchildren. He was successful because he loved his in-laws Caryl and Mickey Palin and their kids (Dorothy, Andrea, Dean) and all of their children. He was successful because he had friends he loved and enjoyed; and they enjoyed him. He loved life. He lived it to its fullest without regrets and always with respect. He was truly one of a kind and will forever be missed but never forgotten.





