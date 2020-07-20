GERALD WOLKOFF

WOLKOFF--Gerald. How do you replace a giant? There was no one else like Jerry, his unique way of looking at the world and his "Jerry" time schedule made him a very special individual and one who we were very lucky to be able to call friend. Whether a quick phone call because he hadn't spoken to you in a while, a dinner with friends, or a round of golf, Jerry turned it into a memorable occasion that would be talked about the next day. Our thoughts are with Michelle, David, Adam and Stephanie and cannot imagine the void they are feeling. We will all miss you. Lynda and Joseph Jurist





