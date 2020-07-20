1/
GERALD WOLKOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOLKOFF--Gerald. How do you replace a giant? There was no one else like Jerry, his unique way of looking at the world and his "Jerry" time schedule made him a very special individual and one who we were very lucky to be able to call friend. Whether a quick phone call because he hadn't spoken to you in a while, a dinner with friends, or a round of golf, Jerry turned it into a memorable occasion that would be talked about the next day. Our thoughts are with Michelle, David, Adam and Stephanie and cannot imagine the void they are feeling. We will all miss you. Lynda and Joseph Jurist


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved