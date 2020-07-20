1/
GERALD WOLKOFF
WOLKOFF--Gerald. Our hearts are broken by the loss of our beloved friend Jerry Wolkoff. Jerry was a remarkable man who knew no boundaries for his kindness, loyalty and love for his family and friends. He had a special way of connecting with people of all ages and was adored and admired by all in return. Jerry will be so missed by so many. Our love and prayers go out to Michele and the entire family. Helene and Al Kaplan Betty and Howie Schwartz Georgia and Mike Tadross


Published in New York Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

