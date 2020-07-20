1/
Gerald Wolkoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dear sweet brother in law, uncle, great uncle and unique and special friend. We will miss your warmth, your strength, your candor, perseverance and loyalty. We will miss your phenomenal laughter and most importantly the extraordinary love that we all had for one another. We will miss your immense heart and your amazing smile that lit up a room. We will forever miss those awesome giant hugs that we received every time we saw you. How lucky and blessed we feel that you were a remarkable and irreplaceable member of our family. We just adored you!
Our hearts are shattered.
We will always love you forever and ever.
Love, Mickey and Podi, Dorothy, Harry, Max, Jake and Jesse, Andrea, Jack and Josh, Dean, Roxanne, Amanda, Ben and Dani

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrea Fayer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved